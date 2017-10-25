Ferris Pizza Hut robbed at gunpoint

FERRIS – The Ferris Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Ferris Pizza Hut, 312 S. I-45 on Friday, Oct. 20 around 11:50 p.m.

The manager told police two males, wearing masks and dark clothing entered the store and robbed him at gunpoint. The suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of money in an older model dark, four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima.

The Ferris Police Department Criminal Investigation Division processed the scene. Investigators were able to lift several fingerprints at the scene believed to belong to the suspects. They were also able to obtain surveillance video from area businesses.

As an on-going investigation, the Ferris Police Department will release additional information as the investigation allows. Anyone with information regarding this aggravated robbery, please contact the Ferris Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.