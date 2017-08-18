Ferris PID creation enhances residential development

BY RITA COOK / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – Economic Development is alive and well in the City of Ferris.

At last week’s city council meeting, an item to approve a Public Improvement District No. 1 was on the agenda, which means facilitating infrastructure and public improvements to real property within the city.

City of Ferris’ Sean Overeynder said the PID basically comes down to Steve Donosky of Henry S. Miller proposing a 330-single family home development.

“This (the PID) is to bridge the gap between cost of land and added improvements to the lots,” explained Overeynder.

To that end a PID Hearing was petitioned in order for Donosky and the Ferris City Council to have a starting point for his request.

While a PID is a bond tax, this will not be an additional tax imposed on the taxpayers of Ferris who are living outside of the area to be improved.

The area that will see an assessment to taxes on top of the taxes already imposed for upkeep is only in the proposed Shaw Creek Ranch Phase II housing development.

It will be only the new homeowners who will pay these additional taxes, Overeynder explained.

“Right now, the proposed area for a PID is just dirt, an undeveloped site, with no homes on it and owned by Steve Donosky,” Overeynder said.

“In this case, the only property owner that would be affected by this imposed tax would be Steve Donosky, since he owns the property that the assessments will be levied against.”

In order to prepare the sites for construction of new homes, the Public Improvement District No. 1 will include infrastructure investment of water, sewer, electric, and construction of streets.

Without the creation of this PID, the costs incurred for infrastructure development/improvements would prohibit the construction of the new homes.

Overeynder said even now there are still several steps that Donosky must go through prior to the PID being approved by the city council.

These steps include a public hearing notice being published and an official public hearing taking place.

It is anticipated the public hearing will be held on Sept. 18 at the regular city council meeting.

That will also be the same night the Resolution will be read and voted upon by the city council. From there, Donosky will have to wait 20 days before beginning construction of the improvements.

The land in questions is 65.365 acres not inclusive of the draining park land, which is roughly three acres.

It is located east of Shaw Creek Phase I behind “The Storage Place” on FM 664 (Ovilla Rd.).

Overeynder estimated a timeline for the project if all goes as planned as an immediate start for the beginning of the infrastructure improvements to the lots.

After all steps for the PID are complete it is projected the new home construction will begin in late 2018 or early 2019.

“The current pace of Phase I is approximately six homes being built per month,” Overeynder concluded. “Overall the completion of the home construction will take approximately five years.”