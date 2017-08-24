Ferris notifies residents of lowered fluoride levels

FERRIS – On Jan. 20 The City of Ferris notified customers drinking water being supplied to customers had exceeded the Maximum Contaminant level for fluoride.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency established the MCl for fluoride at 4.0 milligrams per liter based on running annual average. Recently the city was notified levels have receded below the 4.0 milligrams per liter and has reestablished compliancy with water quality and are notifying customers levels are under the MCl for fluoride at 4.0 milligrams per liter based on RRA.

Currently all levels have returned to safe consumption for all ages and will not require an alternate source for cooking and drinking.

“The city is also pleased to announce that we have scored high among top tier applicants for a Community Development Block Grant Programs with the Texas Department of Agriculture.

“If selected for this project the city would be able to construct a new source of purchased surface water source and blend with our current ground water source to ensure proper levels at all times,” stated Scott Metcalfe, community development director, in a release this week.

If you have any questions regarding this matter, please contact Scott Metcalfe, community development director at 972-842-2752