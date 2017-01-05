Ferris names interim fire chief, Leverentz steps down

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – Former Ferris Fire Chief Tom Leverentz and the City of Ferris parted ways recently.

Leverentz said it seemed like the right time for him to buy a ranch he had been eying in Perrin, Texas.

The timing seemed to work out well on both sides since Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan said the city’s goals did not completely align with the fire chiefs ideas.

“Tom Leverentz, the former fire chief, and I had discussed the goals and direction of the city and came to a mutual decision that it was in the best interest of all to go in another direction for leadership of the fire department,” Jordan explained.

Leverentz offered his resignation, gave a two-week notice and Jordan said “left the city on good terms.”

Leverentz, had been the City of Ferris Fire Chief for one year and with the city as a volunteer firefighter for two years prior, said “I loved working in Ferris and all of the people. I will miss them.

"We were making great strides in the fire department with all that we went through,” he added.

David Petricca, a fire captain with the Red Oak Fire Department has been named as Ferris’ interim fire chief.

Petricca has more than 15-years of experience and will be in the Ferris Fire Chief interim position on a part-time basis.

As for hiring a new chief, Jordan explained “We are currently looking at budget and other factors to determine how to fill the needs of the city. "I will be consulting with the council on a plan and time line to permanently fill the position.”

The Ferris Fire Department has three full-time employees, six part-time employees and 10 volunteers and is stationed at 111 N. Ewing Blvd.