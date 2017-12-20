Ferris luminary, Carol Wright, dies at 78

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – Carol J. Wright, 78, of Ferris, passed away on Wednesday Dec. 13.

She was sent home to celebrate on her birthday after she was recently diagnosed with an untreatable disease.

After a brief hospitalization and rehab stay, her family opted to bring her home on hospice care. Her final moments were spent in her home surrounded by family.

I only met Carol Wright a few times. It was my loss. I didn’t join The Ellis County Press team until recently and Wright had already been working diligently on the Ferris city council on resident’s behalf for years.

In fact, Wright had been in her City Council seat since 2008.

It was obvious too, she made sure there was some moving and shaking going on during her watch, even so she also brought a thoughtful demeanor to the outcome as well.

Wright was named Ferris Pioneer of the Year in 2016. And she certainly was that!

The daughter of the late Pete and Lorene Harlin Miner, her father was the Marshall of Quapaw. Okla.

She was an eighth-generation granddaughter of Nanye’hi and Chief Tsu La Kingfisher who was lauded as a beloved woman of the Cherokees and the first and only woman to be the head of the Council of Cherokee Chiefs.

Growing up in the small town of Picher, Okla., Wright’s family was one of the first families of the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma after the Trail of Tears. As a small child she learned to live off the land, picking from the family garden and orchards.

It was here too, her mother taught her how to make homemade jellies and can from the garden. When she was just a child Wright was given the name “Little Eyes” by her blind grandfather, Ed Miner.

It was said he gave her this name because she would lead him around, with his hand on her shoulder, being his eyes and protector.

She would guide him down to the post office, so the postmaster could read his mail, but actually folks who knew her said it seemed she took her grandpa everywhere and there she was his “Little Eyes.”

Wrights’ parents taught her at an early age to give and serve. In fact, her mother was a nurse and known for her generosity, always having a meal for anyone knocking on the door.

Because of a variety of hardships in Oklahoma the family left searching for a better life. They left in an old converted school bus for Washington.

Life in Washington didn’t go as planned, so the family made their way to the Dallas area.

Wright’s father had lost his eyesight in one eye due to an accident around this time so her being the oldest she rode beside him reading signs, telling him when to turn and even when he was too close to the edge of the road.

In fact, Wright would often recall later in life not having anything but clothes, a little bit of food, a bird and the family dog “Flip.”

The family arrived in Dallas Thanksgiving Day 1955, where their luck changed.

Her father bought a furniture store and Wright and her mother began working at the Alamo Food Store.

She also had a soft spot in her heart for helping veterans.

This likely came from the loss of her uncle Lester “Skeet” Miner. Skeet was KIA on the Island of Guam on July 22, 1944 and throughout her life, Wright was said to have carried his Purple Heart.

In fact, she made herself a vow “no veteran would die alone,” and she held many hands as the person made their final journey from this life.

In 1958, she married to the love of her life for 49 years until his death in 2008. Wright and husband James had one daughter, Janie Carol Wright.

A doting mother, always helping with school activities, voice recitals and volunteering every free moment to support Janie, folks who knew her said she took many children under her wing, being a second mom to all of Janie’s friends.

Wright was also a grandmother and great-grandmother at the time of her passing, and one knew when she spoke of her family you could see love in her eyes.

Locally in Ferris there are many things Wright will be remembered for; she was the first woman firefighter and ECA medic for the City of Ferris, she served the Ferris Fire Department, along the side of her brothers Charles and Raymond Miner, she served as Tax Assessor for 26 years and during that time she served as vice president and president of the Texas School Assessors Association.

She was also a member of the Women Republican Party of Ellis County and was named Citizen of the Year in 1978 by the Ferris Area Chamber of Commerce.

Overall, her motto was “to serve with the desire to make Ferris a safe place to raise a family and to see Ferris grow, while also keeping that hometown feel.”

She was born Dec. 13, 1939 to Pete and Lorene Miner. She had two brothers, Charlie and Raymond Minor and one sister, Doris Bloyed.

She is survived four grandchildren Casey Greene and wife Amanda and Candice Garcia and husband Jason. Three great-grandchildren, Gavin Garcia, Alivia Greene and Cydney Greene, all of Ferris,

She is preceded in death by both parents, sister, husband and daughter.