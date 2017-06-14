Ferris Lion Patty Morales honored with Grass Roots award

FERRIS – It has been a busy spring for the Ferris Lions Club.

The lions were once again at Brickfest, raising funds for the club with fun games for young visitors to the event.

Lion Patty Morales was the recipient of this year’s Grass Roots Award for the Ferris Lions Club. Lion Patty is the school nurse for Ferris ISD.

In her duties as nurse, she gives vision screening tests to the students.

When Patty recommends further testing she completes a document for the Optometrist.

When the glasses are ready, the student picks them up and the Ferris Lions Club pays the bill.

At our 2016 Ferris Pioneer Days, Patty volunteered to bring her equipment to the event and did vision screenings for everyone that came by and wanted to be checked.

Patty is the driving force for eye care in Ferris and a valued member of the Ferris Lions Club.

The Lions Club District Convention was held in Carrolton this year where members of the Lions District 2X-1 meet to exchange ideas and recognize the efforts of individuals and clubs in the past year.

Lion Todd Bowsher from the Ferris Lions Club attended the convention, where he accepted the Grass Roots award for Patty and was honored to receive an International President’s Certificate of Appreciation award for his work with the Ferris Lions Club and the Lions Sight and Tissue Foundation Board of Directors.

On May 18, the Ferris Lions Club awarded three $750 Scholarships to students at the Ferris Senior award night at Ferris High School.

The recipients were Mickayla Nunez for the Joe Chapman Award, Maria Ortega for the Wall Homes Award and Andrea Arviza for the Tip Riley Award.

We congratulate them and wish them the best of luck in their college careers.

On Thursday, May 25, the Ferris Leo Club delivered 468 activity books to two area children’s hospitals, Children’s Hospital of Dallas and Children’s Hospital of Plano.

Ms. Araiza, faculty advisor for the Ferris Leo Club and Ferris High School math teacher, was instrumental in the coordination and leadership of the Ferris Leo Club this year.

This is the second year for the young Leo Club and we are very proud of the work they are doing.

Officers elected for the next year at the Ferris Lions Club are President Cheree Barrett, First VP Joe Chapman, Second VP Karen Carreon, Treasurer Jim Swafford and Secretary Todd Bowsher. Kay Huff was once more elected the Membership Chair.

The Ferris Lions Club serves the community of Ferris, Texas and welcomes anyone interested in becoming a member. The club meets every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 101 Redbud @Hwy 1-45 in Ferris. Please join us for a great potluck meal and good fellowship.