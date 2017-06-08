Ferris ISD Police Chief resigns

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – With many questions and no answers, the Ferris Independent School District Police Chief Antonio Perez resigned from his post on May 16 just days before the end of the school year.

Rumors had been circulating that the chief had been in “hot water,” but James Hartman, Ferris ISD Superintendent of Schools said “this resignation was submitted following multiple conversations between Chief Perez and Deputy Superintendent T.J. Knight in which ideological differences about hiring practices, personnel management and daily oversight of the police department were identified and discussed.”

On May 15, Knight met with the outgoing chief to communicate the district’s intention to proceed in a different direction regarding police department leadership.

“During that meeting, Chief Perez communicated a desire to resign from the school district to pursue other opportunities,” Hartman said.

Perez wrote in his resignation letter dated May 16.

“I want to personally thank you for allowing me this opportunity to serve this district and grow in my career and leadership. It’s been an honor serving alongside your leadership. The district offered me great help in serving Ferris ISD. I feel I have gained experience and knowledge and look forward to the endeavors ahead.”

It was not revealed what the district’s new intentions will be for the incoming police department leadership.

Lt. Josh Newman has been named the acting police chief for the Ferris Independent School District.

There are five campuses in the Ferris ISD school district; two elementary schools, one junior high, one Intermediate and one high school.

In 2017 Ferris High School was recognized in the National Rankings according to USnews.com and earned a bronze medal.

The school was ranked on the performance of state-required tests and college preparation for high school students.