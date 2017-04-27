Ferris ISD is rounding up new Pre-K, Kindergarten students for the 2017-2018 school year

FERRIS – Round Up will be held at Hazel Ingram Elementary School, 600 S. Central Street, Ferris, Monday through Thursday, May 8 - May 11.

Registration times are 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 until 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Tuesday 8:15 – 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 - 6 p.m. Call the school if you have questions or to make an appointment: 972-544-3212.

To enroll your child please bring:

Child’s Birth Certificate, Social Security Card and Immunization Record

Parent’s ID, proof of residency: current rent receipt or electric, water, gas bill showing name and address. PK: current proof of income or SNAP EDG number.

Kindergarten students attend school from 7:50 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. each day and must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017.

Pre-K 4 students must qualify to attend school and their day is from 7:50 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. and must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017.

Pre-K 3 students must qualify for school by income and attend a half a day in the morning or afternoon and must be 3 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017.

PPCD is a class for qualifying special needs children: Preschool Program for Children with Disabilities. If your child is or was served by ECI, or if you suspect that they have a physical or learning disability, please contact the school. Students who qualify for this class may begin on their 3rd birthday or the date determined by an ARD decision.

Special Services/Child Find Students who qualify may receive free services from certified speech teachers, occupational therapists, physical therapists and diagnosticians at Ferris Schools.

Pre-K 4 Qualifying Guidelines:

Qualify for free or reduced lunch (Ferris ISD students receive free breakfasts)

A parent is actively serving in the military, parent was injured or killed while in active duty, parent is MIA

Student is a foster child

Homeless

Have or have had a file with CPS

Child is limited or non-English speaking