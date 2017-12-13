Ferris ISD financial accountabilty ratings released

FERRIS – Ferris ISD received perfect marks in the 2016-17 financial accountability ratings released by the Texas Education Agency on Dec. 1, scoring 100 out of 100 and earning a “Superior” rating.

Created by the 77th Texas Legislature in 2001, the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas is designed to encourage public schools to better manage their financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.

The FIRST ratings are based on 15 financial indicators, such as administrative cost expenditures; the accuracy of a district’s financial information submitted to TEA; and any financial vulnerabilities or material weaknesses in internal controls as determined by an external auditor.

Based on the 15 indicators, a school district is assigned one of four possible letter grades (A, B, C or F), as well as a coinciding financial management ratings – Superior, Above Standard Achievement, Meets Standard or Substandard Achievement. For 2016-2017, Ferris ISD earned perfect marks in all 15 financial indicator categories and garnered the highest rating possible, “Superior.”

To review the final 2016-2017 FIRST ratings for all districts and charters (plus view final FIRST ratings from previous years), visit the TEA website at http://tea.texas.gov/index4.aspx?id=3864.