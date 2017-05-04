Ferris hires new economic development director

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – The City of Ferris has a new Economic Development Director.

Sean Overeynder, one of 10 applicants being considered for the position, was chosen to take the reins in this position last week according to Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan.

Overeynder said he has experience in rural business enterprise grant applications, community development block grants, local grants, incentives and various forms of financing.

“I have a keen perception when negotiating with prospectors, business developers, site selectors, and brokers,” Overeynder’s bio stated. “Marketing, business development and business retention and expansion are of utmost importance to me in economic development.”

Jordan said Overeynder was chosen over the other applicants because, “He had the best combination of experience and energy.”

First on the list of projects the new economic development director will be taking on include attending the ICCSC ReCon Conference in May.

He will also take over some of Ferris’ current development projects as well as work with the city’s contractor to finalize the I-45 and downtown development plans.

His number one goal is the creation of long-term prosperity rather than short-term gains.

“To me this is done by capturing all areas of economic development and growth instead of focusing only on one specific area,” he said.

With a Bachelor of Political Science and six hours toward a Master of Public Administration, Overeynder currently lives in Nebraska. He also has Texas Economic Development Commission experience.

Earlier in his career he worked in a small west Texas town as its Economic Development Director. He also held the same position in Gun Barrel City, Texas.

His goal now to return to Texas is in the fact that “the area is booming. It has huge potential and I want to move back to Texas,” he said.

Jordan said the Ferris needs an economic development director now because, “This position is like the city’s salesman. We need someone dedicated to selling Ferris to potential developers as well as working with our current businesses.”

He will be paid in the same range as all directors - $60,000 annually plus benefits. Overeynder stated in his interview prior to being hired he believes all decisions should be data driven for a city. This is done based on research. He said he also believes housing is also a major target for Ferris in the near future.

Overeynder would like to see more retail, housing and healthcare for Ferris.