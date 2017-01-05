FERRIS: High speed internet coming

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – The City of Ferris is one step closer to getting high speed internet.

The Ferris City Council voted at a meeting before the holidays to enter into an agreement allowing the installation of a fiber optic network throughout the city.

The council said yes for 3 Rooms Communications, DBA Wi-Five, to have access to all city easements and right of ways in order to install the network.

The network will only be installed within the city limits of Ferris.

The fiber optic network is the first step in the process of obtaining high speed internet for the city, according to a city news release.

The company will install the infrastructure to connect every home and business in the city limits to a hardware fiber network.

The release explained this is a different network model than the microwave network Wi-Five currently offers.

Wireless networks are often affected by weather, but the fiber network is unaffected. This improvement will allow residents 99-percent uptime and larger bandwidth.

The release stated this will mean the residents of Ferris will have higher speed and more reliable service.

“High speed internet has been a limiting factor to new development in Ferris,” said Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan.

“Businesses rely on high speed internet to operate and home buyers expect high speed internet as a basic service in their home.”

Wi-Five will be the only service provider in Ferris offering a fiber-optic network, but the company is expected to offer plans comparable to other fiber-based competitors in nearby cities.

“Customers who are currently with Wi-Five or another provider can opt to stay with their current service,” Jordan concluded.