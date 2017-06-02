Ferris fiber optics internet construction underway

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – Last year the City of Ferris teamed up with the Ferris ISD with the intent to bring fiber optics to local residents.

According to Doug Childers, City of Ferris, IT Director/Court Director, the fiber optics was at that time laid for all the ISD schools. In exchange for the City's help the city was able to obtain three of the optic tubes that had been buried.

“This means the company that is laying the fiber for the city already has those lines laid for them and no additional boring will need to take place,” Childers explained.

The city council has already approved the contract with 3 Rooms Communications, the company hired to work on the project and bring in the internet service. To further the project, 3 Rooms Communications has now also signed a contract with Zayo who will be doing the installation.

“Once this is accomplished, all Ferris residents and businesses will have an option of high speed internet,” Childers said.

The speeds for the high speed internet will be as high as 1-Gig.

While Childers said the process is already underway there is currently no date planned for completion.

“There is no cost to the city” he added, “since 3 Rooms Communications is paying for this project. We are currently waiting for 3 Rooms Communications and Zayo to give us a timeline for the starting date, and then we will get a timeline for each neighborhood installation.”

Childers said overall this project is a great win for the residents and businesses in the city of Ferris.

“Currently, there are few options for true high speed internet,” he concluded. “This will fill a gap that the city had experienced for years. And to have a company that is willing to invest over a million dollars for the future of our city is overwhelming. We thank 3 Rooms Communications for their investment in our city.”