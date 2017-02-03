FERRIS: Ferris ‘No Kill Shelter’ in jeopardy

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – Folks in Ferris love animals. That is especially true when it comes to the animal welfare folks in the city. Currently the City of Ferris Animal Shelter has 10 dog kennels that can accommodate 10 dogs if each dog is kenneled individually.

Those 10 kennels are quickly filled by dogs and cats that are dumped by non-residents or in some cases people leaving entire litters of kittens and puppies in a box after hours at the animal shelter gate.

Ferris Police Chief Eddie Salazar said, “This automatically raises the daily count. The kittens and puppies must then be hand fed until they are old enough to be adopted. "Pregnant female dogs and cats cannot be put up for adoption. The litters must be delivered and then allowed to nurse until they can be weaned before they are ready for adoption.”

The animal control facility attempts to keep each animal in its own kennel.

“Sometimes, we may exceed 10 dogs in cases of dogs mothering a litter of puppies or when two dogs are impounded that are known to be housed and kenneled together at their normal place of abode,” Salazar said.

Of the 10 kennels two are also reserved for isolation in matters of disease-related incidents or if a dog has attacked or bitten a human being or other domestic animal.

Salazar pointed out, “If no isolation kennel is available, it can be a rather serious matter.”

And there is no way to predict when an isolation kennel will be needed.

Due to the sometimes as many as 25 animals at the shelter at any given time some city officials want to approach the Animal Control program with an idea to begin euthanizing the animals on a regular basis. City employees do not want to euthanize, as they rather prefer the existing “No Kill” situation.

Salazar stressed, “The Ferris Animal Shelter urgently needs help from any citizen wishing to adopt a shelter pet.”

While there is no time-line set before the shelter changes to a kill-shelter, Salazar added “The idea of euthanizing animals has been discussed as an option to reduce the animal shelter population. Although it’s been discussed, it’s not passed beyond the discussion phase. We definitely wish to pursue a more aggressive campaign of making the public aware of the current situation and asking for help in placing shelter animals. We are taking steps to keep this from even progressing past the discussion phase. I feel sure once the public becomes aware of the present shelter situation, they will respond accordingly.”

So how can residents help? Adopt a pet from the shelter, that’s the best way to get involved.



“The City of Ferris Animal Shelter is constantly looking for ways to place pets with good families,” Salazar explained. “We’ve held adoption events at the City of Ferris Pavilion on Saturdays. We also have a professional photographer, Dana Perkins donate her time and take professional grade photos of the pets. The pictures are then displayed on the Shelter Facebook page. We are always looking at new and innovative ways to place pets.”

The Ferris Animal Shelter, which is over 20 years old, takes in all kinds of animals, not just dogs and cats. Animal Control Officer Chelcee Moore has also taken in injured birds including birds of prey, raccoons, opossums.

Normally, animals at the shelter are there between 10 to 15 days. The shelter meanwhile works to place a healthy pet with a rescue group if the animal isn’t first adopted. The City of Ferris endeavors to operate the no kill facility and has done so now for 20 years.

As for the owners taking their pet home from the animal shelter, Salazar said “Less than five percent of the animals that are picked up by Animal Control are claimed by their owners. Many owners don’t want to pay the impound fee, which is $50 and grow daily at the rate of $10 per day.”

Overall, more kennels are needed to house more animals waiting for a forever home. This is crucial in keeping the shelter a no kill facility. Salazar said because of the size of the building the additional kennels cannot be built. The building would need to be enlarged in order to accommodate more kennels.

In the meantime, euthanizing the animals is certainly not the answer and will cost the city money. Currently, there is a $40 adoption fee whenever a pet is adopted. So, finding a good home raises revenue that helps offset the cost of running the shelter.

Currently, the City of Ferris Animal Shelter has one full-time Animal Control Officer and one part-time ACO.

“Caring for the animals at the shelter is a 365 days per year activity,” Salazar concluded. “The animals must be fed, watered and the kennels cleaned daily. A total of 40 to 50 man-hours are utilized on a weekly basis to ensure the shelter is properly maintained.”

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from the shelter can contact Animal Control Officer Moore to schedule an appointment. She can be reached at: 972-877-4180. ACO Moore can then instruct further on what steps must be taken in order to take home a furry friend.