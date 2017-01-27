FERRIS: Ferris ISD ceases use of city water for consumption

FERRIS – Ferris Independent School District has stopped providing City of Ferris water to students following the city’s announcement of high fluoride levels.

“We were notified at 3:00 yesterday afternoon (Thursday) about a water quality issue with the City of Ferris related to fluoride levels. We immediately implemented contingency plans which include disconnecting drinking fountains district-wide and using bottled water for both cafeteria meal preparation and student/staff drinking use,” Ferris ISD Superintendent James Harman said on Friday.