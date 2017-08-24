Ferris Edward Jones Project groundbreaking

The Edward Jones project, located at 520 S. Central Ave, consists of an Edward Jones Investments firm to be located in Ferris. Currently, demand for these services not being met within our immediate area. The Type A Economic Development Corporation sold the property to Vincent Latour for this new development, knowing Edward Jones would provide needed services in Ferris and property tax revenues will help the Ferris local economy by providing better streets, emergency service protection, and local government services. The new building will be approximately 1,300 square feet, . Tentative move-in date is Nov. 1. Left to Right is: Clayton Hunter, City Council Member, Jason Crenshaw, Edward Jones, Vincent Latour, Real Estate Developer, William Jordan, City Manager, Jim Swafford, City Council Member, Sean Overeynder, Economic Development Director.
