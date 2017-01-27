FERRIS: ECP named ‘paper of record’ for Ferris

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – The Ferris City Council voted unanimously last week to name The Ellis County Press the city’s paper of record.

The Waxahachie Daily Light was the previous paper of record for the city.

“We’re excited to be able to again serve the Ferris community with public and legal notices as the official paper,” said Charles D. Hatfield Jr., publisher. “I also thank the council for their actions.”

Hatfield said it had been 11 years since the ECP was the city’s official paper.

“We fell out of favor then when we published a story on the Ferris Police Department corruption.

“The former city council, under the leadership of Mayor Scot Born, resolved the issues with a new chief. Now we have one of the finest departments in the area.”

In other action, the council voted yes on Ferris Police Chief Eddie Salazar’s presentation requesting council consider naming one company with an exclusive contract to take care of vehicle maintenance.

This would include, but not be limited to, the vehicles used in the police department.

Salazar suggested requesting bids from local companies in Ferris and beyond to find the best cost.

The idea will be to have one rate for vehicle maintenance service instead of the current situation with a variety of costs at several vehicle maintenance repair shops.

Council voted to keep the city’s current contract with CareFlite.

There had been question as to whether to seek new bids from similar companies.

The council went into great detail to determine the right thing to do for Ferris residents. CareFlite’s company head Jim Schwartz spoke to the city council and said keeping Care Flite and the service they offer “is as much a cultural choice as anything else.”

If the city had decided to consider a new service Care Flite needed to receive a cancellation notice six months prior to termination.

Schwartz said “It is a serious matter if you give us notice.”

Ferris has used CareFlite since 2007. Schwartz said if the city did put the service out to bid, Care Flite’s new bid might not be as inexpensive as the current contract.

Ferris City Council member Carol Wright said in regard to keeping the CareFlite service “Why change something working for us.”

Two public hearings were set for the first council meeting in February.

The hearings will be in regard to the proposed annexation of property owned by the city. The property is located off Interstate 45.

Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan introduced several new faces on the city staff.

This included the New Interim Fire Chief, David Petricca and the new Public Works Supervisor Richard Cate, who was promoted from within.

The Ferris Housing Authority Board swore in returning board member Virginia January and new member Laura Reyes.