Ferris E-Z Mart robbed at gunpoint

FERRIS – On Monday, Aug. 8, around 1:45 a.m., Ferris Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the E-Z Mart store at 100 N. Central.

The cashier told offices two masked individuals entered the store and robbed him at gunpoint.

They left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

The Ferris Police Department Criminal Investigation Division responded and processed the scene.

The investigation is on-going, the Ferris Police Department will release additional information as the investigation allows.