Ferris Dollar General burglary suspected arrested

FERRIS – The Ferris Police Department responded to a burglar alarm at the Dollar General store in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 12, 2017. Officers John Deleon and Alan Torres were the responding Officers.

Upon approaching the location, the officers observed a dark colored SUV leaving the scene.

They then observed the front doors to the business open.

Officers initiated a pursuit of the fleeing vehicle. The vehicle eventually stopped and the driver attempted to continue fleeing on foot.

Officers Deleon and Torres gave chase and eventually arrested the fleeing suspect. The suspect was identified as Alex Fowler. The suspect was transferred to the Wayne McCollum Detention Center.

The Ferris Police Department thanked the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, in particular Sheriff Deputies, Robert Anderson and Travis Huckaby for their assistance with this incident. Law enforcement cooperation between various agencies is crucial to making a difference in crime.