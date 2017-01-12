FERRIS: Clues sought in Ferris man’s death

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – Ferris Police still had no clues last week in the death of resident Donny Lewis Pepos, 37.

Pepos’ body was found by police in the 500 block of North Wood late last month after responding to a call requesting a welfare check.

Ferris Police said “the person living at the address had not been in contact with his family for the past few days.”

When police arrived at the North Wood address they discovered Pepos deceased.

The Ferris Police Department Criminal Investigation Division responded and processed the scene.

The Medical Examiner had still not released a cause of death last late last week and the investigation is on-going pending autopsy results.

F erris Police Chief Eddie Salazar said “The Ferris Police Department will release additional information as the investigation allows.”

Pepos had been a citizen of Ferris for the past few years. According to Ferris Police he was outgoing and well-liked by those in his neighborhood.