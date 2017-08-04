Ferris claims CareFlite breached contract

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – When the city of Ferris voted back in January to keep its ongoing contract with emergency provider CareFlite, the City Council expected what had been promised.

After all, Ferris has been working with CareFlite for a number of years.

Ferris City Council member Carol Wright said before the vote in CareFlite’s favor “Why change something working for us.”

However, at next week’s Ferris City Council meeting Monday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m., one agenda item will once again take a look at CareFlite’s services and the benefits it offers the city.

Some believe the service might not be what Ferris was expecting, but the question is; how wise is it to change a service that has been working since 2010.

In a letter from Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan to Careflite’s President and CEO James C. Swartz he stated, “The City has determined that CareFlite is in major default of the said contract in such a manner as to endanger the public health and safety.”

The contract in question was originally signed on August 9, 2010.

That’s a long time to be doing business with a company for it to suddenly begin defaulting.

Jordan goes on to outline that Careflite has “failed repeatedly to notify the Ferris Dispatch of emergency medical calls within City of Ferris ESD #5 service area.”

Jordan said there had been 12 such incidents in May 2017, 15 in June 2017 and five to date in July 2017.

“The City feels that failure to notify the Ferris Dispatch of all medical calls places the life and safety of our citizens in danger as it does not provide an avenue or opportunity for first responders from the Ferris Fire Department to respond to these calls for service,” the letter read.

And, while the first responders in Ferris are an important element to any emergency, CareFlite fits in that scenario too since it is this company that could be tasked with the real life or death decision making.

“Our ability to respond to calls for service is paramount,” Jordan wrote. “Given that the Ferris stationed Ambulance is not always available, and when available, not always first on-scene.”

Jordan also outlined “missed calls, discrepancies in total calls reported by CareFlite versus Ferris’ CAD system, as well as copies of communication between Ferris and CareFlite regarding improving communication in an effort to remedy this issue.”

At the next city council meeting Monday, the agenda item will be a consideration to drop CareFlite services for possible a competitor such as AMR.

As a point of history, AMR is the same company that was being considered back in January during a possible bidding process.

There is no documentation that AMR would be a better choice for the city of Ferris. Many residents in Ferris and those at the council meeting earlier this year had also thought this item had been put to rest since the city council’s vote had spoken.

Overall, it comes down to a matter of what a company can do for the residents in a life or death situation.

Jordan had mentioned benefits that Careflite offered being in question, but Swartz said those problems had been resolved.

Regarding the membership benefits, Scwartz said “Obviously the big one is peace of mind because no balance bill for any CareFlite air or ground transport – wherever it originates – if you have insurance and an automatic 50% discount as a Member if you have no insurance. This program covers all households in ESD 5.”

Scwartz indicated that since the city has been working with the Careflite program from the period of January 1, 2010 to July 21, 2017 there has been a $1,697,448.05 total membership benefit.

He said the benefits per transport came out to roughly $621.

In his letter of July 19, 2017 Jordan gave Careflite 14 days to resolve what he perceived as the defaults. These resolutions included the installation of a working base station in the Ferris dispatch, repair all radio network equipment such as repeaters and antennas that are preventing the use of the Ferris Ambulance Dispatch Channel and dispatching all ambulance calls to the Ferris stationed ambulance on the Ferris Ambulance Dispatch channel.

Schwartz counter commented that the radio issue had been resolved and was technically not a breach of contract as the city implied.

CareFlite benefits include all members living at the residence are covered including college students, air ambulance for emergency transport, necessary paperwork and claims for insurance, if a person has no insurance they receive a 50% membership discount and in some cases the CareFlite membership is honored by other medical programs.

The City of Ferris is currently paying CareFlite $35,000 annually for its service. CareFlite’s Ground Ambulance Division has bases in Ellis County and surrounding areas. The company responds to requests from hospitals, fire departments, EMS agencies and law enforcement within a service area of more than 100 counties in a 150-mile radius of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex containing more than seven million people.