FERRIS: City’s quick action averts water crises

FERRIS – The City of Ferris has identified and corrected a problem with the city’s water treatment system.

“The water had a strong smell of chlorine.” said Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan.

Chlorine is used to treat the city’s water, and must be maintained at a minimum level throughout the system to ensure water safety.

“We were notified around 8 a.m. Friday morning there was a smell of chlorine in the water.” said Jordan.

“We immediately checked our wells and found the chlorinator had malfunctioned at the downtown well,” aid Scott Metcalfe. Ferris Community Development Director.

“After finding this, we isolated the water at the well and flushed the system to remove any excessive amount of chlorine from the water lines,’ said Metcalfe.

All water chlorine levels WERE restored to normal conditions by 9:30 a.m.

“This malfunction has unfortunately come at the same time we are issuing notifications about fluoride levels; leading to some confusion,” said Jordan.

He said fluoride and chlorine levels are two separate issues.

“You will not experience a strong taste or smell issue with fluoride.

“Water customers can expect the strong chlorine odor to be completely gone within 24 hours,”

The City of Ferris and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality determined the fluoride levels in the public water supply exceed the maximum allowed amount of 4 ml/L.

Based on the average results of routine tests conducted on water samples collected by city contractors from the Ferris Public Water System, TCEQ has calculated the average fluoride level to be 4.1 mg/L.

The rise in fluoride levels is not a result of a failure in the operation of the Ferris water system. according to TCEQ.

Fluoride is not an additive in Ferris’ water supply, but is naturally occurring in water obtained from the city’s water wells. Ferris has seen a rise in natural fluoride levels over the last year and is diligently working on a permanent solution to the problem.

While the test results are only 0.1 mg/L. over the maximum allowed threshold, Ferris does take these results seriously, said Bill Jordan, city manager for the City of Ferris.

“We were already working toward an alternative water source when these results came in,” Jordan said.

Ferris is currently in talks to have an additional treated-water connection with Rockett Special Utility District.

This additional connection would allow Ferris to take up to 750,000 gallons per day and would provide more water than Ferris currently uses.

Rockett receives their raw water from reservoirs and is not being affected by the fluoride increase.

In the meantime, Ferris is working with TCEQ to find a short-term solution.

Ferris’ water department has been in direct contact with TCEQ’s Response and Capacity Development Team to request assistance in this matter.

Until the fluoride levels have subsided, an alternate source of water for cooking and drinking should be provided to children less than nine years old.

Any questions about the City’s water quality should be directed to the City of Ferris at 972-544-2110 or 972-842-2752.