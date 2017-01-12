FERRIS: City considering change from CareFlite to AMR

FERRIS – At the monthly meeting of Emergency Service District # 5 Monday, commissioner's learned of Ferris’ plan to consider changing emergency medical services from CareFlite to AMR.

CareFlite’s contract is up fort renewal and City Manager Bill Jordan told the commission the city was reviewing other options.

The Ferris City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss the contract and make a decision.

“The city is currently paying CareFlite $30,000 annually to have the service,” said Jordan. “If we change to AMR, it would cost the city nothing.”

Raymond Minor, ESD commissioner challenged Jordan on response times and why the city would want to change.

He said AMR is in Red Oak and Ennis and would take around 15 minutes to respond versus the less than 9 minutes response time from CareFlite.

“We’ve had a great relationship with CareFlite during the past fives years and they have always done what they said they would do.

“ESD #5 spends around $20,000 annually of taxes paid to them to memberships for everyone in their district for CareFlite to provide services.

“Elderly people need to have emergency medical services and now it doesn’t cost them anything for an ambulance or a medivac helicopter,” Minor said.

He asked if AMR would provide the same service.

Jordan said he didn’t know.

Area citizen's are encouraged to attend the Ferris City Council meeting on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. to voice their concerns.

AMR: AMR Ellis County EMS took over the contract on Jan. 3, 2016 and provides emergency and non-emergency medical transport service for the Ellis County area, according to their website. AMR currently operates three IFT units, seven 24 hour and one 12 hour 911 units providing service to the cities of Red Oak, Ennis, Waxhachie, and the surrounding county. AMR currently have stations in Red Oak, Ennis, Waxahachie Palmer and Italy.

CareFlite: CareFlite operates 911/EMS services in Ellis County ESD #5 based in Ferris and is the only, fully-integrated medical transport company serving North Texas. Established in 1979, CareFlite is the eighth oldest air medical transportation service in the nation, and the second oldest in Texas. CareFlite’s Ground Ambulance Division has bases in Ellis County and other areas and responds to requests from hospitals, fire departments, EMS agencies and law enforcement within a service area of more than 100 counties in a 150-mile radius of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex containing more than 7 million people.