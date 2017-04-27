Ferris celebrates Earth Day

Staff Report

FERRIS – Saturday Morning, at Mutz Park was all about making Ferris an Earth Day, recycling and conservation friendly community. A city wide collaboration of the city of Ferris, Ferris Park Board, Ferris Independent school District, youth groups and various clubs for the sixth year of the celebration.

Normally we hold this on a separate weekend from the Brick Festival, However being as the actual day of National Earth day was on Saturday, organizers decided to hold it on the actual day.

“Being as we are a rural community, we do not have all the opportunities to be earth friendly as the big cities like Dallas and Fort Worth have to be ecologically friendly,” Ty Hall, president of the Garden Club said. He continued saying “To the best of my knowledge we are the only city in Ellis County t celebrate Earth day. It is literally a grass roots effort.”

One of the Earth Day projects was the restoration of the butterfly garden.

“The garden had gotten in disrepair. With the help of many volunteers including students from the school district, we are revitalizing it by cleaning it out and replacing the greenery with butterfly friendly plants to again attract butterflies for every one’s enjoyment,” Hall said.

“This is the first year to be expanded beyond the park and reach out to the whole community to help the whole area as a part of Erath day,” Ferris ISD Deputy Superintendent T.J. Knight said.

“Reaching out to the community the district circulated letters through the students to their parents to identify people that needed assistance cleaning up.

“We were lead to a person who needed an old storage building that was in disrepair torn down. We tore down the building and hauled off the old wood to improve their property. We want to continue this to help persons who need help to keep up their property.”

While the butterfly garden was beginning to take shape, members of the Ferris Junior High football team was clearing the creek behind the baseball fields.

The area the football players were working on had become blocked with tree limbs and a collection of trash.

The tree limbs removed were sent through a mulcher to be turned into mulch that was offered for free to Ferris residents.

“The Boy Scout Troop has cleared and cleaned up a good portion of the creek down to the ball fields. This has reclaimed the creek back to being a part of the park,” Hall said. He continued saying the scouts will continue their efforts.

Other Earth Day recycling efforts were in progress sponsored by the district’s schools.

Ingram Elementary hosted a uniform exchange.

“There are many parents that have uniforms their children have out grown and need larger ones. The exchange allows for the parents to exchange the out grown ones for uniforms that fit. This saves the parents money while recycling still useable clothing,” Knight said.

In one area of the park lawn were boxes filled with toys and books. For her third year, Jamie Guthrie of Ferris Intermediate organized a toy swap.

“Children accumulate a lot of toys, some they never play with. The idea here is to bring that seldom used toy and swap it for one they like. Some do bring an old one, but some are looking for something new,” Guthrie said.

“Through the year, we gather toys to supply the swap. We feel it has been a big success.” Other groups and businesses were involved providing information on recycling and conservation of resources. Waste Management was on hand providing demonstrations and recycling information.

“Each school in the district as well as the National Honor Society was represented by setting up a booth or helping with restoring and area. Their message is helping to give back to the community an earth friendly place to live and enjoy,” Knight said