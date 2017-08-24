Ferris CareFlite issue resolved again!

BY RITA COOK / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – At the Ferris City Council meeting earlier this month there was much tension when the topic of replacing the city’s lifeline during a dire emergency was once again on the table for discussion.

After much talk and public opinion, City Councilmember Bobby Lindsey said he thought the issue could be resolved if everyone sat down and discussed the controversial CareFlite situation once again.

He was right.

According to Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan the discussion happened and the issues have now been resolved.

“Myself, Mayor Driggars, and Alderman Hunter met with CareFlite at their offices in Grand Prairie on August 16,” Jordan explained. “We discussed the issues with CareFlite CEO Jim Swartz and some of his staff. As a result of that meeting, the City is satisfied that the issues with the CareFlite radio located in the Ferris Dispatch Center have been resolved. The City is happy that we were able to resolve this issue.”

But were these issues ever really issues at all?

Some at the last council meeting questioned the motives behind the letter that Jordan sent to CareFlite on July 28, 2017.

Jordan said regarding the CareFlite issues he brought up in the letter, which notified the company of a breach of contract, he now believes CareFlite has met the obligations he originally had accused it of violating.

“They have notified us of the repairs and changes they made to their radio, and the Fire Department has not notified me of any further missed calls,” he explained.

The letter had indicated the City was going to declare a Major Default in the City’s contract with CareFlite if a list of items in the letter was not corrected by CareFlite within 14 days.

Swartz said in CareFlite’s defense “I don’t know why management would accuse CareFlite of violating a duty that is not in the contract.”

So adamant was the CEO that he provided the city secretary with a copy of his remarks so it would be included in the minutes of the city council meeting. Swartz also outlined in his letter his written objections to the agenda item of holding a closed hearing about CareFlite as well.

His concern was the Ferris City Council deemed it necessary to go into an Executive Session to discuss the CareFlite issue meaning the public would not hear the discussion. He said this decision to call an Executive Session was possibly violating the Texas laws on open meetings.

“Whoever authorized this agenda item is either unaware of the law or has chosen to ignore it. Either reason is inappropriate at best and a risk to the City, the Council and its individual members.

“CareFlite requests that any meeting concerning CareFlite be held in public. We have nothing to hide. What possible reason could there be for trying to prevent the public from observing the deliberations,” Swartz said at that time.

Jordan explained the executive session was held because the city council had wanted to discuss the CareFlite issue with the City Attorney.

“This would be inappropriate to hold in a public forum as the council was receiving legal advice regarding a contractual issue,” he stated.

Jordan added “The agenda item had an error and listed the executive session reason as discussion about a “personnel issue.” This should have shown the reason as “consultation with the City Attorney.” Council clarified the reason for the executive session at the meeting and prior to entering into executive session. This method of correction was at the advice of the City Attorney.”

CareFlite is a 501 c3 not for profit, and according to Swartz the company has responded to 5,866 calls since October 1, 2010 of which 84 percent or 4,919 were potentially life threatening.

“CareFlite sees its responsibility to its patients as extending beyond the care rendered during the call,” Swartz added. “That’s why it has a membership program that has saved families here approximately $1.7 million. It sees its responsibility to the community as more than a financial arrangement.”

Jordan said he does not think the CareFlite situation will be an issue again.

“This was a single issue that has been resolved,” he concluded.