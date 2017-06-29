Ferris Back to School Fair offers something more this year

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – For folks looking forward to the annual back 2 School Fair in Ferris this year it won’t be business as usual.

To be held on Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the fair will be all about offering $10 immunizations, free haircuts, health information, food and entertainment, but this year there will also be a Car & Truck Show to help raise money for at-risk, homeless, unaccompanied and under-privileged youth in the community.

Taylor Oster, Family & Student Services Coordinator at Ferris ISD said while the Back to School Fair is an annual event, “this is the first annual Back 2 School Benefit and Car Show for Ferris ISD. There has not been an event like it in Ferris ISD’s history.”

The benefit is for all students attending Ferris ISD and it is free to attend.

“The $10 immunizations are free with Medicaid,” Oster said adding there will also be free vision checks by Walmart and the Lion’s Club, free blood pressure checks and a basic school supply kit including paper, pencils, eraser, scissors, glue, markers and crayons for the first 500 students.

Kids can also expect games, bounce houses, a mechanical bull, SPCA adopt-a-pet, a Band Booster car wash, food trucks, snow cones, PTO sign ups, assistance with online returning student registration, medical and health information and child nutrition information.

As for the Car & Truck Show, Oster explained, “this is a way to get people involved from inside and outside our city limits to show support for our students and have a venue to showcase one-of-a-kind vehicles from every age.”

The Car & Truck Show is free admission for viewers, but there is a $25 entry fee to register your vehicle for the show.

Pre-registration is available online through www.ferrisisd.org or participants may register at the event between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

All the proceeds from the car show will go to students in need.

“The money raised will go to our Student Support Fund, which assists any student in need,” Oster said. “that is over 87 percent of our student body.

The goal is to raise over $4,000.

“Right now, we have car show advocates from all over Ellis County. We’ll have participants from Midlothian Classic Wheels, Status Car Club, Epic Illusions Car Club and The Cruisers Oster added and said too that both Midlothian Classic Wheels and The Red Oak Cruisers Club have been very helpful in getting the event started.”

The Red Oak Cruisers Club will be emceeing the event and presenting awards.

“The idea for the Back to School Fair and the Car & Truck Show came together as a simple idea to not only assist students, but also engage the community in a creative way.

“The Back to School Fair is a collaborative effort with community, businesses and local organizations to provide students with the resources they need to start the school year off right,” Oster said.

“Our goal is to make sure all children have the same opportunity to be successful and thrive comfortably in school.

“People from all over our city and Ellis County, such as the Ferris Area Business Association, Ferris Police Department, Ferris Fire Department, North Ellis County Outreach, Red Oak Cruisers Club, Midlothian Classic Wheels, Lone Star Cowboy Church and many local merchants and vendors, have been an integral part in making this event happen.”

Oster said the Ferris ISD looks forward to working with everyone in the community to ensure they provide an effective, positive atmosphere that fosters growth and support for the kids.

“Every dollar that is earned for this event goes to help economically-disadvantaged students, as well as students that suffer through tragic circumstances,” Oster concluded.

“Sometimes, we all need a helping hand to get on back on our feet and continue moving forward to do better – to be better. We want our students to know that they have people at Ferris ISD and in our community that will guide and support them through the often rocky path, and encourage them to fly high towards their dreams.”

The organizers of the Fair and Car & Truck Show are still looking for sponsors so if you want to get involved you can participate as a sponsor, vendor or simply make a donation.

For more information call 972-544-3858 or email toster@ferrisisd.org.