Ex-chief guilty of sexual assault of 14-year-old girl

WAXAHACHIE – Former Maypearl Police Chief Kevin Michael Coffey, 51, was convicted of sex assault charges Friday for carrying on a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl he met through work.

The four-day trial included testimony from the girl, now 16, and a 29-year-old woman who said he made them fall in love with him and molested them when they were younger.

Another girl testified Coffey sexted her and made comments that made her uncomfortable.

All three of Coffey’s accusers were around 14-years-old and had troubled backgrounds when they came in contact with him.

Coffey admitted to prosecutors in his testimony that he’s “a pervert” but claimed he didn’t do anything illegal with the girls.

The Ellis County jury deliberated for less than two hours before finding Coffey guilty of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. Charges stemmed from his past relationship with the teen.

The judge asked Coffey to stand before announcing his verdict Friday afternoon.

Two of his victims sat in the back of the courtroom and embraced quietly after hearing the verdict.

Ellis County sheriff’s deputies escorted Coffey out of the courtroom when court was dismissed.

He’s been in their custody since his arrest in 2015.

In closing arguments, attorneys on both sides agreed that the case boiled down to a judgment call about the truthfulness of the people who testified during the trial. At odds were Coffey’s accounts that he didn’t have sexual contact with any of his three accusers and the accusers’ accounts that he lured them.

Ellis County Assistant District Attorney Ricky Sipes said the women, including the 16-year-old who said Coffey would Skype her often and touched her genitals in his office, had no reason to lie.

“What does she (the 16-year-old) gain from coming here and telling you what Kevin Coffey did to her at the Maypearl Police Department?” Sipes said during closing arguments.

But James Jenkins, Coffey’s defense attorney, said it was up to the jury to decide whom to believe.

He said they needed to be convinced “beyond a reasonable doubt,” as the judge had instructed, in order to convict Coffey.

“There’s no law against being a pervert,” Jenkins said. “There’s no law against being weird.”

Assistant District Attorney Grace Pandithurai countered Jenkins’ closing speech by saying Coffey was “more than a pervert – he’s a predator.”

She showed jurors photos of some of the girls Coffey was accused of targeting and read the sexual messages he sent to them.

“His sheep’s wool was his trusted position in the community... that’s how he preyed on the most vulnerable in our community, on the broken 14-year-old girls who he was sworn to protect,” Pandithurai said.

In the back of the courtroom sat two of Coffey’s accusers, one of them a grown woman who is now married and another – a 16-year-old girl.

The teen wept quietly, as the married woman held her hand.

The punishment phase of Coffey’s trial will began Tuesday morning.