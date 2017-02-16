ENNIS TEXAS MAIN STREET PROGRAM: Ennis recommended accreditation to National Main Street Center

ENNIS – The Texas Main Street Program of the Texas Historical Commission has recommended Ennis, Texas for National Accreditation to the National Main Street Center. The recommendation is based upon Ennis’ Report of Progress submitted to the state office as part of its annual reporting requirement for Fiscal Year 2016.

In 1999, the National Main Street Center implemented this process to recognize local Main Street revitalization programs for their individual annual progress and improvement through the Main Street Four Point Approach™.

Through the Approach, local programs focus on a myriad of activities within four strategic areas.

This includes creating economic vitality through making the most of a community’s unique sense of place and existing historic assets, harnessing local economic opportunity and creating a supportive business environment for small businesses.

Design supports a community’s transformation by enhancing the physical elements of downtown while capitalizing on unique assets that set the commercial district apart.

Through promotion, downtown is positioned as the center of the community and hub of economic activity.

The organization strategy area mobilizes the resources and partners needed to effectively show measurable outcomes from a Main Street revitalization effort.

National Accreditation will be formally announced in May at the National Main Street Now conference in Pittsburg, Penn.

“The reports we submit monthly and quarterly to the Texas Main Street Program are necessary – the Ennis Main Street volunteers and board members work so very hard, and it is vital that we measure our progress,” said Meg Sullivan, Ennis Main Street president.

“The reporting also helps us identify gaps in our efforts. Since Ennis has entered the Texas Main Street Program, more than 22 business have opened in downtown and there are more to come! Receiving this recommendation for the National Accreditation in our program’s second year is a true testament to the city leaders, citizens and investors in downtown Ennis. Here We Grow!”

Texas currently has 89 designated Main Street programs, making it one of the largest in the country.

The Texas program was one of the first state coordinating programs to be established in 1981, and since that time it has been a part of the Texas Historical Commission, the state agency for historic preservation.

Year-end reinvestment statistics show cumulative reinvestment over this time from all programs that have participated at $3.38 billion, with the creation of more than 35,000 jobs and almost 5,000 small businesses.

For more information on downtown Ennis, Texas contact the Ennis Main Street Manager at (972) 878-4748.