ENNIS: Snow White auditions in Ennis Feb. 11

ENNIS – “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” is coming to the Theatre Rocks! stage this spring; auditions will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at the theatre, located at 505 NW Main St.

This retelling of the classic fairytale is peppered with great humor and charming dances. Parts are available for adults of all ages and children ages 10 and up. Auditions will be cold readings from the script. Actors may be asked to do movement exercises and/or sing.

Experienced adult and child dancers who are interested in dance roles are also welcome to attend.

Rehearsals will be held primarily on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in March and April at Theatre Rocks! Performances are April 28 and 29 and May 5, 6, 7, 12, and 13.

Noelle Carmen, artistic director of Phoenix Repertory Players, will be directing. Please email phoenixrepertory@gmail.com or call 214-763-6752 with questions regarding auditions.