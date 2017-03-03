Ennis Public Theatre opens in new downtown Ennis location

By Ashley Colunga / Marketing and Communications Director Ennis Convention & Visitors Bureau

ENNIS – The first production of “100 Years of Broadway” opened at Ennis Public Theatre’s new location on 113 N. Dallas Street in Ennis this past Friday, and what a wonderful opening it was!

The opening night of “100 Years of Broadway” was executed flawlessly. There must have been some high anxiety of the cast on opening night, not only performing a new show, but also performing in a new theatre in a moment of truth. But you never would have known it. All actors and actresses, Brianna Roberts, Mollie Slovacek, T.J. Lang and Don Ingram performed their roles confidently and precisely, performing both individually at times and as a group. All are talented vocalists holding their own parts well and singing wonderfully together in unison or in some moderately complicated harmonies. The backdrop for the show consisted primarily of an artistic projected light image projected on the black brick rear wall of the theatre mentioned earlier; high-tech, but stylish and minimalist at the same time. Shelley Aubrey, Ennis Public Theatre Artistic Director is to be commended for her choice of the opening show as well as being the star in the opening number. What a voice!

This was the first production in their new location which is located in Ennis’ Historic District and the theatre building previously served as both a bank and a pharmacy some time ago in the past. The location was purchased with a vision of transforming it into a modern live theatre that would be centrally located and be a landmark in the revitalization of the downtown area. The decision of the location was the easy part; the transformation of an older property into a theatre took a lot of creative vision and hard work.

Needless to say, it was done and it was done well and with great attention to detail, design, quality, functionality and everything else needed to make a live theatre-going experience a great experience and to draw people from near and far to Ennis just to see this theatre.

Prior to walking in your greeted by the outside LED illuminated “theatre” sign next to three banners stating the theatre’s mission of “Educate, Entertain and Inspire.” Walking through the theatre’s blue doors (symbolic of Ennis’ Bluebonnets), you walk into an open foyer with a modern box office to the left where you’ll pick up your program and a gourmet cookie if you’re a Season ticket holder as that lagniappe is a special treat. To the right you have the gathering area where you walk through an archway which preserves the brick and plaster of the original architecture. The gathering area is highlighted by two magnificent chandeliers that were secured by Joyce and Dave Lindauer and given to the theatre by Arthur Ungerman and the Bonanventure in Dallas, a refreshment center and tables for patrons to meet in prior to curtain call. All of this, from the original brick wall, the chandeliers, the bead board ceiling, the lighting, flooring, color scheme is truly top notch, aesthetically pleasing and absolutely functional.

Walking into the theatre though the quiet area and the heavy blue velvet curtains, the theatre itself, holding 86 seats is clean, stylish and high-tech. The first row of seats sits directly on the black theatre floor and the back wall of the theater is the original brick painted black. Designers and engineers took great time to create an atmosphere that is both comfortable and functional; there is not a bad seat in the house from second row center to top far left. This is because great care was taken to ensure the lighting and sound systems provide the optimal live-theatre experience. Attention to lighting, sound systems and acoustics means the theatre goer can see and hear the actors from anywhere on the stage floor and both vocals as well as any background music/sounds are precisely balanced from a state-of-the-art control room overlooking and monitoring every aspect of the production. Standard stage lighting along with color-changeable LED lighting and sound provide and set the tone for a quality production.

The show also featured an intermission where patrons could meet in the gathering area and enjoy complimentary champagne, soft drinks, water and fresh strawberries.

The new theatre and its design is simply smart and well thought out; the theatre board did careful research. The combination of old and new show both progress with the times with roots in the past. Thanks to donations from patrons (both corporations, foundations and individuals), the theatre was able to create an extremely smartly-styled venue which will attract people from near and far and serve the City of Ennis for years to come. Combined with the flawless performance, hard work and dedication of the cast and crew, the first production of “100 Years of Broadway” was a great success raising the bar for entertainment in Ennis.

There will be an Open House at the new theatre on April 1, 2017 and the public is invited to attend.

Please visit www.ennispublictheatre.com for more information on the 2017 show schedule.