Ennis native serves aboard USS Nimitz

U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Daniel Arteaga, from Ennis, awaits loading ordnance on to an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Aug. 10, 2017, in the Arabian Gulf. Nimitz is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. While in this region, the ship and strike group are conducting maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, preserve freedom of navigation, and maintain the free flow of commerce.
