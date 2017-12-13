Ennis ISD students victim of data security breach

Staff Report

ENNIS – Personal information from Ennis students was likely exposed in a data breach involving a Texas Department of Agriculture employee’s laptop.

Ennis was one of 39 Texas school districts with a data security breach.

The state-issued laptop was attacked by Ransomware on Oct. 26, according to a Nov. 22 security notification from the agriculture department.

The breach is said to have exposed Social Security numbers, home addresses, birth dates and personal phone numbers of students and their families.

The department, which oversees the federal nutrition program that provides school breakfasts and lunches, has identified more than 700 students whose personal information was likely leaked as a result of the attack.

The Ennis, Melissa and Princeton school districts and the Dallas County Juvenile Department are among the entities affected.

The Department of Agriculture had this breach but, some schools said they weren’t notified.

Mark Loeffler, communications director for the TDA, said all affected districts were notified, though some email notifications have gone into spam or trash folders.

Loeffler said releasing the security’ notification is “entirely precautionary,” and’ that there is no evidence that leaked information has been misused.

He added he could not release many details about the malware attack because “the one thing we don’t want to do is help anybody that is trying to attack our system again.”

He said information on the laptop was “more subject to that malware than it should have been.”

Data breaches have made headlines across the country this year, including one involving Equifax, in which an estimated 143 million Americans’ sensitive personal information was compromised this summer.

Loeffler said anyone with questions can reach out to the agriculture department for more information.

The department recommends affected students and their families contact three major credit bureaus – Equifax, TransUnion and Experian – and activate fraud alerts or security freezes to combat potential fraud.