Ennis Garden Club president informs NARFE of activities

ENNIS – The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1191 held its monthly meeting at the Grand Ennis Buffet in Ennis on Tueday, March 14.

The guest speaker was Julie Hejny, president of the Ennis Garden Club and daughter of NARFE member James Patak.

Hejny talked about their large project, the Bluebonnet Trail and Festival.

The festival will run from Friday April 7 through Sunday April 9 in downtown Ennis.

Several music groups are scheduled, including the Acoustic Sound Hounds, Studebakers, E-Flat Porch Band,

The Purple Hulls, Quebe Sisters, Gladys and Maybelle, Jim Gatlin with Waco Thompson and Friends, Green Tones, and the Kody Norris Show.

There will be vendors, farmer’s market, food booths, displays and a fly-in to the Ennis Municipal Airport which will make for a very entertaining event. A large number of visitors is expected.

The Bluebonnet Trail, covering a large part of Eastern Ellis County, will run for the month of April.

An app called “Ennis Y’All” for cell phones will be available around April 1.

The app will have the Bluebonnet Trail route, which will be subject to change daily due to whereever the bluebonnets are most in bloom, as well as information on restaurants, lodging, events, and local points of interest.

A website for more info may be reached at www.visitennis.org.

Hejny also discussed the other projects of the Garden Club including the Butterfly Garden, flower arranging visits to nursing homes, Yard of the Season and a possible Community Garden.

A question and answer session concluded a very interesting presentation.

NARFE Chap. 1191 covers Ellis, Navarro and adjacent parts of the surrounding counties.

Membership in NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, former federal employees, and former spouses who are entitled to a federal survivor annuity.

For more information, please call Midlothian at 972-268-5793 or 972-775-2463, Waxahachie - 469-939-8102, Ennis - 214-949-6197, Red Oak - 412-722-6307, or Corsicana - 903-874-3092. You may also go to www.narfe.org or www.dfwnarfe.net/Chapter1191/ChapterPage.html or see NARFE Chapter 1191 on Facebook.