Ennis Fire Department awarded a $147,510 grant

ENNIS – Rep. Joe Barton (R-Ennis) announced that the Ennis Fire Department has been awarded a $147,510 grant by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“This grant will help the Ennis Fire Department obtain the tools and training it needs to better provide for the safety and security of both firefighters and the residents they are charged with protecting,” Barton said.

“I’m pleased to announce this well-deserved grant, and want to thank Chief Aycock and each and every member of the Ennis Fire Department for their service to the community.”

The grant has been specifically designated for “Operations and Firefighter Safety,” and will assist the Ennis Fire Department in obtaining new hoses, nozzles and valves for their fire engines.

The grant is provided through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG).