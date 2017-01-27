ENNIS: Ennis High School’s Jess Miller attends Presidential Inaugural Leadership Summit

Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit inspires tomorrow’s leaders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Outstanding students from across the United States gathered in the nation’s capital for the Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit.

During this five-day program, amid the excitement of the Inauguration of the President of the United States, Summit Scholars gained a deeper understanding of the history behind the electoral process and the rich traditions surrounding the Presidential Inauguration.

“The Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit provided students with an opportunity to take part in historic events that coincide with the Inauguration of the President of the United States,” said Andrew Potter, the Chief Academic Officer for Envision and the Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit. “Something that was really wonderful about so many young people gathering in Washington, D.C. for this event was that it provided them a chance to become more familiar with and attuned to the president who will govern our country over the next four years. We certainly hope this inspired the next generation of U.S. leaders.”

Ennis High School’s Jess Miller was one of the attendees who witnessed the Presidential Inauguration of our 45th President.

The National Youth Leadership Forum’s Envision program is for students nominated by a teacher for outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated leadership ability.

Jess was originally nominated for NYLF in 2016 by both his English teacher Ms. Nicole Wooley, and his science teacher Ms. Gina Lopez. Jess attended NYLF: Explore STEM camp at the University of Texas, Richardson in June of 2016.

During a five-day forum with aspirational students from around the world, he participated in interactive workshops and discussions including an Engineering Robotics Design and Simulation, Medical Experiments to simulate the impact of concussion on the brain, and exposure to the most recent technological advancements expected to change the future careers in these sciences.

While in D.C. at the Presidential Inaugural Leadership Summit, he chose as his “Delegations for Change” topic Drones, Clones and Genomes: Technology and the Future of Humanity.

Jess participated in problem solving challenge sessions to lead the charge on current events and issues that influence policy decisions for our future president.

Distinguished keynote speakers included General Colin Powell, Spike Lee, Paul Begala, Tucker Carlson, Governor Martin O’Malley, Carley Fiorina, and Abby Wambach.

When asked about participating in another Envision National Youth Leadership Forum he said, “I enjoyed the social aspect of the STEM camp last year more than I expected and learning about different career choices only possible in our future. It will be really neat to witness history and spend time with others that have similar interests.”

Jess is a 9th grade student at Ennis High School. He is currently taking Pre AP and AP classes and maintains an A average.

He serves in Boy Scouts in the Circle Ten Council, Southern Star District, Ennis Troop 210 where he has been an active since 5th grade. He has held position of assistant Patrol leader and Eagle Patrol leader, and his current ranking is Life.

At winter camp 2016, he completed the sealing ceremony of Brotherhood to the Order of the Arrow, known as the National Honor Society of BSA, and is actively working toward the rank of Eagle Scout. Jess also plans to attend a 10 day backpacking expedition at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico in July of 2017.

Ennis School Board Member and Troop 210 Committee Member Kelly McManus said, “I cannot think of a better leader to represent EHS and Troop 210. He is a very focused and outgoing young man that has always been goal oriented and determined. “This is an extremely important opportunity and we are excited for Jess to be able to influence the minds that shape our future.” Jess is the son of Christi Rogala Miller and Bernard Miller, and the grandson of Martin (Francis) Rogala and Betty Rogala, and the late Richard Stanley Miller and Clara (Trojacek) Miller.