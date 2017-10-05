Ennis Emergency Prepardeness Event held

ENNIS – Ellis County 2nd Annual Emergency Preparedness Fair kicked off Saturday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. with an estimated crowd of more than 1,000.

Area residents had an opportunity to connect with first responders and provides them with information to keep them safe during an emergency.

More than 30 booths, from around the county were on hand to showcase their equipment, answer questions and visit.

Some of the vendors included representatives from insurance companies who will provide information on what type of coverage a person would need for different events like a flood or a fire.

They informed people about the kind of documentation they need to have on hand after disaster strikes to give to an agent.

Construction companies were also be at the fair to educate residents about what to look for in a contractor and what licenses and qualifications they need to have.

The event will also featured giveaways including a first aid kit from Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas and a home generator from Ennis Logistics.

HEB gave away free hotdogs and drinks.