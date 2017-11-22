Ennis area 1st graders given free prevent tooth decay kits

Ennis – First graders at five local elementary schools were recently given free prevent tooth decay kits through the Fantastic Teeth Fan Club by members of Bardwell Masonic Lodge, Chambers Creek Masonic Lodge, and Ennis Masonic Lodge, led by Cecil Curry, III.

The Masons teamed up to assemble and deliver more than 430 dental hygiene kits to first graders at James Bowie Elementary, Sam Houston Elementary, Stephen F. Austin Elementary, and William B. Travis Elementary schools in Ennis ISD; as well as Avalon Elementary in Avalon ISD.

The Fantastic Teeth Fan Club, sponsored by Masonic Home and School of Texas strives to prevent suffering from toothaches, reduce missed school days due to dental problems, and cut costs for dental treatment.

Prevent tooth decay kits contain: a toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, healthy teeth sticker, two-minute timer (optimal brushing time), Tips for Healthy Teeth educational information for parents in both Spanish and English, and a summary of MHS services.

Last year, Texas Masonic lodges partnered with MHS to distribute 129,113 Fantastic Teeth Fan Club dental kits and information to first graders in 1,575 schools across the state.

In all, well over 500,000 of these kits have been provided to first graders by Masons since the program’s inception.

According to Oral Health In America: A Report of the Surgeon General, tooth decay is the single most common chronic childhood disease – five times more common than asthma and seven times more common than hay fever.

Poor children are affected by this epidemic more frequently than other children, with nearly 12 times more restricted-activity days due to dental issues than children from higher-income families.

MHS of Texas is a non-profit organization with a history of helping children across Texas for more than 100 years.

Contact MHS by calling toll-free 1.877.203.9111.