Ennis announces Christmas Parade of Lights

Ennis is alive with holiday magic. The Lights of Ennis Board, Chamber of Commerce and city staff are busy preparing for the annual Christmas Parade of Lights and Block Party that takes place in the heart of downtown Ennis on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The evening includes a block party complete with dance and musical performances by GO! Dance, The Harvesters and the Jr. High Band Ensemble and more. There will be food trucks, an open house at the Ennis Railroad Museum, children’s crafts and fun photo ops with Santa and the Grinch.

The parade boasts wonderful floats full of holiday spirit that go right down the middle of historical downtown. Santa Claus is the parade finale and is always a community favorite.

There will also be spectacular 50 foot and 30 foot digitally lit trees.

Pierce Park will come alive with colorfully lit trees and a 12 days of Christmas display.

The event is full of wonderful music, lights, friendly faces and good old fashioned holiday cheer.

It is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season with family and friends and is sure to be a memorable night.

The Lights of Ennis Board is thrilled to announce two new additions to the holiday experience this season.

There will be SNOW at Minnie McDowal Park sponsored by Ennis Regional Medical Center. The Snow will run Nov 25th through Dec 25th and will take place every hour on the hour Monday-Friday 6–9 p.m, Saturday 10 a.m.–10 p.m. and Sunday 2–7 p.m.

The snow will create a wonderful, charming ambiance throughout the park and will be something that families can enjoy together all season long. In addition to the snow, we also added horse drawn carriage and wagon rides through the historic downtown neighborhoods sponsored by First State Bank. Residents along the route are having fun decorating their homes to be voted on by riders. The tickets for the rides were released last week and sold out within 26 hours!

The elf seek and find game is also returning this year with the addition of 5 new elves! Elves are placed throughout downtown in festive decorated windows and people are asked to match elves with the correct window for a chance to win an awesome holiday gift basket. The game worksheet can be found inside downtown businesses, in the Ennis Daily News and on the Ennis, TX: A Main Street City Facebook page.

Other upcoming holiday events in downtown Ennis include:

• Dec. 2: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lucky’s CC Car Show and Toy Drive

• Dec. 2: 7 – 9 p.m., Free Outdoor Downtown Movie Night: The Grinch

• Dec. 7: 7 – 8 p.m., Caroling at Minnie McDowal Park – New Hope Church

• Dec. 9: 7 – 9 p.m., Free outdoor Downtown Movie Night: A Christmas Story

• Dec. 12: 5:30 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Procession

• Dec. 14: 7 – 8 p.m., Caroling at Minnie McDowal Park

• Dec. 16: 7 – 9 p.m., Free Outdoor Downtown Movie Night: The Polar Express

• Dec. 21: 7 – 8 p.m., Caroling at Minnie McDowal Park

For more information contact the Ennis Convention and Visitors Bureau at (972) 878-4748 or follow Ennis, TX: A Main Street City on Facebook. Download the Ennis Y’all mobile app for a complete listing of all holiday events and activities or visit www.visitennis.org.