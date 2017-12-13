Ennis airport proposal causes uproar with landowners

Staff Report

ENNIS – A proposed Ennis Airport upset some local landowners in the flight path.

A private meeting for 14 people receiving letters from the City to discuss a local airport was held at Ennis Public Library on Dec. 6.

A presentation was made by members of the KSA Group of McKinney, a civil engineer company with 150 employees and serves central and south USA.

This proposed airport is a replacement and not a new one.

The 2003 airport located near the Texas Motorplex has been deemed unfit due to several changes in standards by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Five possible sites were selected in 2006 and in 2017, four additional sites were chosen.

Presently three sites are being considered.

The airport currently has some 3,700 operations per year, including crop dusting, fueling, take-offs and landings.

Presently 16 planes are housed at the airport.

One runway has a green area deemed unsafe for planes to take off and land.

The green area is considered to be a crash zone and a protection zone is needed for passengers and crew members.

This replacement airport has Airport Improvement Project funding with 90-percent being paid by the Federal Government and 10-percent to be paid by the city. This can be accomplished with user fees, fueling fees and other charges.

The “new” replacement airport will be similar to the current airport with a 4,000 foot runway and/s to be paid off either 20 or 30 years.

There will be a public meeting in January on the issue. Eminent Domain will not be considered, but the airport personnel will work with the land owners.

Neither commercial freight, cargo or commercial planes will land at this airport; they need an 8,000 feet runway.