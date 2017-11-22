Ellis County Youth Super Bowl games held Saturday, Nov. 18

Story and Photos by Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures

RED OAK – The Red Oak Pee Wee Football Association hosted the 2017 Ellis County Youth Football Super Bowl games Saturday Nov. 18 at Red Oak ISD’s Billy Goodloe Stadium.

The first game was the Flag Division Championship game at 9 a.m. between the Ennis Lions and Waxahachie Indians. The Indians came out strong scoring quickly, but the Lions roared back with a pounding running attack, and eventually won the game with a last second defensive stand.

The next game up was the 8U Championship game between the Oak Cliff KC Texans and Waxahachie Indians. This game started out close with both teams running the ball well but not scoring. The Indians were able to take control in the second half and went on to win the game.

Game 3 was the 9U Championship game between the Red Oak Greyhawks and Ennis Lions. This was a game of big plays, with the two teams trading long touchdown runs. However, the Lions went up by two scores late in the game. The Greyhawks fought back, closing to within 8 points, and had a chance to possibly tie the game, but the Lions defense stopped the Greyhawks to get the win.

Game 4 was the 10U Championship game between the Red Oak Cowboys and Ennis Lions. These two teams met twice in the regular season, splitting their games with one going into overtime.

This turned out to be the best game of the day due to how well the Red Oak Cowboys played on defense. The Lions had larger running backs, but the Cowboys had the speed and numbers. Anytime an Ennis running back got the ball they were immediately hit by not one but a gang of Cowboys sprinting in from all over the field, and the defense played like that the entire game. Also, Red Oak’s offense played an up-tempo game, never letting the Lions get set. Red Oak eventually won the 10U Championship by two scores.

The final game of the day was the 11U Championship game between the Red Oak Cowboys and Waxahachie Indians. This game was more of a defensive slug fest, with the final score being 6-2 and the Indians taking home the 11U trophy.