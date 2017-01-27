ELLIS COUNTY: TxDOT to hold public hearing for US 77 Improvements

Limits From South of FM 66 to North of McMillan St.

ELLIS COUNTY – The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing to widen and reconstruct State U.S. Highway 77 from South of Farm-to-Market 66 to north of McMillan Street in Ellis County, a distance of approximately 0.8 mile. The hearing will be held on Jan. 26 at the Waxahachie Civic Center, 2000 Civic Center Lane in Waxahachie.

Displays will be available for viewing at 6 p.m. with the formal hearing starting at 7 p.m. The purpose of the hearing is to present the planned improvements and to receive public comment on the proposed project.