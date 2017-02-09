ELLIS COUNTY: Seats open in upcoming May Ellis County Elections

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

There is never a better time to consider doing your civic duty than each year when the elections for city council and independent school board seats come open.

While the elections are not held until May 6, the deadline to get your application in to run for office is Feb. 17 for all cities.

ENNIS: The Ennis City Commission will order a General Election to be held for a Mayor Pro Tem with the seat currently occupied by Matt Walker; a Commissioner from Ward 2 currently occupied by Marco Hernandez and a Commissioner from Ward 4 where the seat is currently occupied by Lola Searcy.

FERRIS: The Ferris City Council seats up for election in May are Place 2, 3 and 5.

Sitting in Place 2 is Jay Walsh, Mayor Pro Tem; Bobby Lindsey in Place 3 and Carol Wright in Place 5.

Ferris Independent School Board elections will also be held with Place 6 where trustee Rico Rodriguez sits and Place 7 where Lee Longino sits up for election. Also up for election on the Ferris ISD school board is Place 5.

This seat has a partial two year term for completion. It was made vacant from retired School Board President, Thomas Griffith.

HUTCHINS: The City of Hutchins has three at-large seats coming open. The seats occupied by Raymond Elmore, Brenda Campbell and Frank Tricomi. The city of Hutchins City Council is comprised of a Mayor and five Council Members, which are elected at-large on staggered two-year terms.

ITALY: The City of Italy has three city council seats up for election as well as the Mayor’s seat.

Steven Farmer currently sits in the Mayor’s seat for the City of Italy. Council members Troy Kowalsky and Paul Shearin have seats coming up for election. There is also a seat that is vacant that will be on the May ballot.

OAK LEAF: Council Places 1, 2, and 3 are coming open in the City of Oak Leaf. Currently, James Pierce, Mayor Pro Tem sits in Place 1, John Little in Place 2 and Joyce Liptak in Place 3.

OVILLA: The City of Ovilla has the Mayor, Place 2 and Place 4 seats up for election on the City Council. Currently Richard Dormier sits in the mayoral seat.

In Place 2 is Larry Stevenson and in Place 4, Doug Hunt.

PALMER: The city of Palmer did not respond to emails or phone calls for election information.

RED OAK: The City of Red Oak has no open seats in the May election for City Council.

The Red Oak Independent School District will have Place 3, 4 and 5 on the May ballot. John Anderson currently sits in Place 3; Johnny Knight in Place 4 and Henry Lozano in Place 5.

WILMER: There are three open seats in the May election on the Wilmer City Council. The seats currently occupied by council member John Eggen, Candy Madrigal and Sheila Petta, who is currently also in the position of Mayor Pro Tem. Wilmer City Council is comprised of a Mayor and five Council Members, which are elected at-large on staggered two-year terms.