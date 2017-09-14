ELLIS COUNTY: Jury convicts woman of child molestation

WAXAHACHIE – On Sept. 5, Miranda Renea Kelso, 25, of Arlington, was found guilty by a jury of indecency with a child by contact and indecency with a child by exposure.

Kelso videotaped herself on multiple occasions masturbating. On one of the videos, Kelso caused a child, under the age of five, to touch her breast. In a second video, Kelso can be seen masturbating while the child is inches away from her.

On Sept. 6, the jury returned a verdict of two years imprisonment on the indecency with a child by exposure and three years on the indecency with a child by contact.

The Court ruled the sentences would be run consecutively, for a total sentence of five years.

Kelso’s defense to the charged crimes was that she was a victim of domestic violence who was coerced into victimizing the child and videotaping the offenses.

The evidence at trial showed that Kelso was a practitioner of sadomasochistic sexual practices, and that her alleged abuser was nowhere near the scene of her crime.

The case was tried by Assistant County & District Attorneys Lindy Beaty and Habon Mohamed.

After the trial, Ellis County District Attorney Patrick Wilson issued the following statement, “I want to thank the jurors for rejecting the outrageous and offensive claim put forth by the defense in this case. To claim domestic violence as a shield against child molestation is disrespectful to the real victim in this case and to all victims of domestic violence.

“I want to thank my prosecutors and investigators for their work in this difficult case. I also want to give special recognition to Investigator Elizabeth Gladwell of the Waxahachie PD.

“She did a great job with a tough case. The citizens of Ellis County should be proud to know that she is serving them.”