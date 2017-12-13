Ellis County Democrats announce nearly-full slate in 2018 elections

WAXAHACHIE – The Ellis County Democratic Party is announced a nearly-full slate of Democratic candidates have filed petitions to be listed on the ballot for county and state offices in 2018.

“We are so pleased so many good Democrats and excellent candidates have come forward to represent the people of Ellis County for the first time in almost three decades.

“We expect to see a huge resurgence of Democratic voters coming out to the polls in 2018,” said Nancy Cannaday, chair, Democratic Party of Ellis County.

Candidates will be working together to walk precincts and organize joint phone banks in order to connect with voters about issues affecting the community.

“All of these candidates are committed to finding practical answers to problems facing the voters of Ellis County,” said Cannady.

There are competitive Democrats fighting every Congressional and statewide office as well.

The list of Ellis County candidates filed today and in recent weeks are as follows:

State Representative, HD10

Kimberly Emery

County Judge

J.R. Philips

County Clerk

Vicki Alcala Spaniel

District Clerk

Shawn-Dana S. Dalton

County Treasurer

Jake Hibbard

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1

Monica Mosley Spencer

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2

Hector Tamayo

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

Sharon Levinston

Broderick Sargent

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4

Greg Hellings

County Commissioner 4

Jon Reese

Constable Pct. 3

Curtis Polk Jr.

Henry Curry