TIPSHEET – CORTNEY O’BRIEN: Trump: Gutting independent ethics review should not be GOP’s first priority

President-elect Donald Trump joined the long list of critics who are displeased with the House GOP’s decision to put an end to the Office of Congressional Ethics, replacing it with an Office of Congressional Complaint Review.

He agreed that the original entity was not living up to its name and was offering a platform for farfetched allegations, but why, he asked, was Congress not focus on more pressing matters?

Trump campaigned on a message of “draining the swamp.” This congressional move, which on the surface seems to remove some accountability of our representatives, appears to be anything but.