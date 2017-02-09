THINKIN’ OUT LOUD BY GREG ALLEN: The religion… of self

Donald Trump is now the 45th President of the United States. One could conclude a majority of Americans were aware their land was being indoctrinated with an undesirable dogma.

In his inauguration speech, Trump said: “We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people. Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come.”

For many Americans, George Orwell’s literary prophecy, highlighted in the book 1984, had an alarming distinction pertaining to government – “If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face.”

On the other hand, Orwell’s fictional classic also defined many who voted Democrat in 2016: “In a way, the world-view of the Party imposed itself most successfully on people incapable of understanding it. They could be made to accept the most flagrant violations of reality, because they never fully grasped the enormity of what was demanded of them, and were not sufficiently interested in public events to notice what was happening.”

Donald Trump, a non-politician, was elected because American citizens grew tired of what Washington had become and Orwell clarified: “To know and not to know, to be conscious of complete truthfulness while telling carefully constructed lies, to hold simultaneously two opinions which cancelled out, knowing them to be contradictory and believing in both of them, to use logic against logic, to repudiate morality while laying claim to it, to believe that democracy was impossible and that the Party was the guardian of democracy, to forget, whatever it was necessary to forget, then to draw it back into memory again at the moment when it was needed, and then promptly to forget it again, and above all, to apply the same process to the process itself - that was the ultimate subtlety.”

Trump’s speech also included a benediction of sorts when he claimed: “For too long, a small group in our nation's capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs. And while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land. What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people. January 20, 2017 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.”

Orwell’s 1984 prophetic utterance of, “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears,” may have been just mere words in a novel for some but, the Democrat party also no doubt believed the writer’s creed that states: “Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing.”

Donald Trump proclaimed in his inauguration speech: “The Bible tells us how good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity. We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity. There should be no fear. We are protected and we will always be protected. We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement. And most importantly, we will be protected by God.”

Counterintuitive to the President’s faith, the opposition believes in a cause anything other.

The religion of self is what many adhere to anymore. George Orwell said it best when he prophesied: “The old civilizations claimed that they were founded on love and justice. Ours is founded upon hatred. In our world there will be no emotions except fear, rage, triumph and self-abasement. Everything else we shall destroy – everything. To die hating them, that’s freedom. The command of the old despotisms was ‘Thou shall not.’ The command of the totalitarians was ‘Thou shall.’ Our command is ‘Thou art.’ We shall squeeze you empty and then we shall fill you with ourselves.”

If the newly elected President hasn’t read the book 1984, by George Orwell, I suggest he does to gain some insight because as Orwell put it: “The secret of rulership is to combine a belief in one’s own infallibility with a power to learn from past mistakes.”

Greg Allen’s column, Thinkin’ Out Loud, has been published bi-monthly since 2009. He’s an author, nationally syndicated columnist and the founder of Builder of the Spirit in Jamestown, Indiana, a non-profit organization aiding the poor. He can be reached at www.builderofthespirit.org or follow him on Twitter @GregAllencolumn.