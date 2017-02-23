LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Re: Ferris ‘No Kill Shelter’ in jeopardy (Feb. 2, 2017)

The crisis at the Ferris Animal Shelter lies squarely on the shoulders of the citizens of Ferris and the immediate surrounding area. The bottom line, there are simply too many animals and not enough responsible owners. This applies to every shelter, in every town in this country.

The law should read that every dog and cat in Ferris be spayed or neutered. That would eliminate much of the problem, as 99% of strays are born in someone’s yard.

For those pet owners who don’t want to pay the fee to reclaim their dog, they should be fined the impound fee plus the $10 a day. Surveillance cameras could be placed around the shelter to catch those who drop pets off in the middle of the night. When caught, they should be arrested and fined heavily.

I have heard a few times that the Ferris authorities thought that people were coming from other towns and dumping off dogs here. With all of the surrounding rural roads where one can dump animals, and they do, as both of my dogs were dumped out here, that doesn’t make any sense.

There are reasons to not get your animals spayed and neutered. One may be too stupid, too lazy, too cheap or, in the case of not neutering a male dog, too macho. Some of the things I have heard from people trying to justify not doing it are, “I’ve always heard that you should let them have a litter before you get them spayed” or, “I want the kids to see the miracle of birth,” and my all-time favorite, “I don’t want to get him cut, I want him to have his fun.”

If you’re ever heard someone say any form of these, you witnessed a moron.

Enforcement will lead to more animals being dumped but that will be temporary. Like the seat belt law, people will come to realize that it just makes sense.

Jim West, Ferris, 972-935-3470