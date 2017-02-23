FRANK KUCHAR: Constitutional crisis and the immigration ban

There has been a furor in the media the past few weeks over President Trump’s executive order regarding the temporary halt to admitting individuals from seven countries that are strong hotbeds for Muslim terrorists.

Those on the left (and even some so-called conservative Republicans) have chimed in saying that the order is unconstitutional and should not be allowed to stand, and as we saw it play out, so did a federal district judge in Washington state.

It was not the executive order that created what I am terming a constitutional crisis – the order was perfectly constitutional and the President was well within his authority and responsibility in what he did. The crisis was created when judge James Robart issued a stay on the order which was subsequently unanimously upheld by a three-judge panel from the ninth circuit court of appeals.

The crisis to which I want to bring attention to and is being only somewhat reported on in conservative media channels is the breaching of the walls of separation of powers carefully crafted and established within our Constitution. The Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 gives the President and him alone the authority to restrict entry into the US against individuals from any region that he deems to be a threat to the security of the country. In Article II Section 3 of the Constitution the President is obligated to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.” It does not give that authority to the Judicial branch and yet this stay issued by Judge Robart and upheld by the appeals panel oversteps this wall of separation of power and assumes the authority of execution of law.

This constitutional crisis was forewarned by Anti-Federalist Robert Yates, a delegate to constitutional convention in 1787 from the state of New York, who was also a judge. Writing under the pseudonym “Brutus,” he stated the following in an essay published on January 31, 1788:

“The Real Effect of this system of government, will therefore be brought home to the feelings of the people, through the medium of the judicial power. It is, moreover, of great importance, to examine with care the nature and extent of the judicial power, because those who are to be vested with it, are to be placed in a situation altogether unprecedented in a free country. They are to be rendered totally independent, both of the people and the legislature, both with respect to their offices and salaries. No errors they may commit can be corrected by any power above them, if any such power there be, nor can they be removed from office for making ever so many erroneous adjudications…

“This Part Of The Plan is so modelled, as to authorise the courts, not only to carry into execution the powers expressly given, but where these are wanting or ambiguously expressed, to supply what is wanting by their own decisions….

“From These Considerations the judges will be interested to extend the powers of the courts, and to construe the constitution as much as possible, in such a way as to favour it; and that they will do it, appears probable….

“When The Courts will have a precedent before them of a court which extended its jurisdiction in opposition to an act of the legislature, is it not to be expected that they will extend theirs, especially when there is nothing in the constitution expressly against it? and they are authorised to construe its meaning, and are not under any control? This power in the judicial, will enable them to mould the government, into almost any shape they please.”

Clearly we have come to the fulfillment of the judicial oligarchy Brutus predicted. It is for this reason that President Trump needs to press the issue in the courts so as to bring before us of the importance of the separation of powers within our Constitution and the limitations it places upon the judiciary. The battle is not over banning the immigration and travel of individuals from a handful of countries, but over this judicial overreach and how the battle can highlight in the eyes of the American people the egregious danger the courts have become.