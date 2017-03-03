DUFF HALE: Legalized property theft – the new robber barons

In the Dark Ages, government officials used their police powers to make themselves rich. Powerful officials would seize wealthy travelers passing through their provinces and imprison them until their ransoms were paid. The practitioners were called “robber barons.”

Naturally in America today we are more sophisticated than that; federal, state, and local law enforcement officers by-pass the actual taking of hostages and just seize the property outright.

Here are some examples. Dr. Richard Lowe, an MD in Haleyville, Alabama, lives in a modest home, only charges $5 for an office visit and drives a used car. When he consolidated his savings to assist a private K-12 school on the brink of financial disaster and transferred $900,000 to the school, the FBI seized his $3,000,000 account. He had done nothing wrong that would warrant seizure of his savings, and the FBI and the U.S. Attorney were without cause to seize his money. Dr. Lowe was hospitalized due to stress and high blood pressure over this travesty. The bank president was even indicted, as was his son. Charges against the son were dropped in exchange for a guilty plea by the father. Two years later Dr. Lowe was even indicted in retribution for fighting to get his money back. Six years passed before the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals finally cleared Dr. Lowe and ordered return of his money.

In 1991, Willie Jones, a black nurseryman did not have a credit card. He paid cash for an airline ticket. The ticket agent notified police that a ticket purchaser fit the profile of a drug dealer. Willie was apprehended for carrying cash with which to stock his nursery, and his money was confiscated. Willie Jones life was ruined. He lost his business all due to the ticket agent’s report to the police.

Americans today are unaware of the police state creeping up on them from many directions. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have confiscation squads at major airports and turned airline and airport employees into informers by paying them 10 percent of the confiscated assets.

Asset forfeiture distorts law enforcement priorities; instead of chasing violent criminals, some police target wealthy citizens. Early on the morning of Oct. 2, 1992, 31 officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Border Patrol, National Guard and Park Service entered Donald P. Scott’s 200-acre ranch. They planned to seize his property and arrest Scott for allegedly running a 4,000-plant marijuana plantation. The intent was to then turn the property over to the U.S. Parks & Wildlife Department. When deputies broke down the door to Scott’s house, Scott’s wife would later tell reporters, she screamed, “Don’t shoot me. Don’t kill me.” That brought Scott staggering out of the bedroom, blurry-eyed from a cataract operation – holding a .38 caliber Colt snub-nosed revolver over his head. When he emerged at the top of the stairs, holding his gun over his head, the officers told him to lower the gun. As he did, they shot him to death. According to the official report, the gun was pointed at the officers when they shot him.

Later, the lead agent in the case, sheriff's deputy Gary Spencer and his partner John Cater posed for photographs smiling arm-in-arm outside Scott’s cabin.

Despite a subsequent search of Scott's ranch using helicopters, dogs, searchers on foot, and a high-tech Jet Propulsion Laboratory device for detecting trace amounts of sinsemilla, no marijuana – or any other illegal drug – was found.

Michael D. Bradbury, the District Attorney of Ventura County conducted an investigation into the raid and the aftermath, issuing a report on the events leading up to and on Oct. 2. He concluded that asset forfeiture was a motive for the raid.

Clearly the stain of asset forfeiture endangers American’s liberties which includes their inalienable right to own property and have it protected by our Constitution’s Fifth Amendment, which states a person shall not be deprived of property without due process of law and prohibits the taking of private property without just compensation.

Is our Constitution dead?