DUFF HALE: Interference in American politics and elections

Indeed there was interference in our 2016 presidential election. If you say it was Russia you would be wrong. Yes, Russia may have hacked Hillary Clinton’s private e-mail server and the DNC servers – after they had been warned about the weaknesses – but the real interference came from Mexico.

Vicente Fox, President of Mexico from 2000 to 2006, actually plotted with Representative Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to defeat Donald Trump in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election.

Fox, a longtime friend of the now humiliated and defunct Clinton political machine, called Trump supporters uneducated, TV watching drunks. How ‘bout them apples? Did you, as a Trump supporter, know you were an uneducated TV watching drunk? I sure didn’t.

Fox actually said, “We need to wake up that citizen. We need them to take them away from the TV and drinking beer, to working hard, to getting the skills, to getting knowledge, and they will come along, like everybody else.” Who for example – Madonna, Ashley Judd, Stephen Colbert?

Promoting an anti-Trump agenda with Pelosi, Fox said: “What I’ve been saying here, I told her. Count with us, with all Mexicans, to support the Democratic Party because you’ve done much better with us than the Republican Party. We will never convince any Mexican either in the (United) States or in Mexico or any Latin American in the States or Latin America to support this false prophet. On Cinco de Mayo in 2016, Fox mocked Trump for eating a taco bowl at Trump Tower Grill. Trump, Fox said, “is going to get an indigestion. That’s not Mexican food.”

Since he is such a wiz at predictions, that pompous Fox unapologetically predicted the Republican Party would lose big-time in 2016. He has called Trump “a child” and stated: “When I saw today’s gathering of the Republican Party retreat and Trump being there reminded me of Hitler addressing the Nazi party.” Remarks from a true statesman, right?

Vicente Fox is an idiot whose major accomplishments as president were poverty, lousy economic growth, high crime, and lousy public health.

There are many issues that America and Mexico face: NAFTA and Mexico’s huge trade surplus over many years, drug trafficking, counterterrorism, illegal immigration and border security.

In 2006, Joseph Contreras profiled the issue for Newsweek magazine of Guatemalan immigrants illegally entering Mexico and pointed out that while Mexican president Vicente Fox demanded that the United States grant legal residency to millions of illegal Mexican immigrants, Mexico had only granted legal status to 15,000 illegal immigrants. Additionally, Contreras found that at coffee farms in the Mexican state Chiapas, “40,000 Guatemalan field hands endure backbreaking jobs and squalid living conditions to earn roughly (US) $3.50 a day” and that some farmers “even deduct the cost of room and board from that amount.” Do I smell hypocrisy here? The Mexican National Institute of Migration estimated that 400,235 people from Nicaragua crossed the border illegally every year and that around 150,000 of them intended to enter the United States.

A Washington Times article in 2010 stated that illegal immigration is a felony in Mexico punishable by up to two years in prison and immigrants who are deported and attempt to reenter can be imprisoned for 10 years. Not only that but Mexicans who help illegal immigrants are considered criminals. Their law also says Mexico can deport foreigners who are deemed “detrimental” to “economic or national interests,” violate Mexican law, are not “physically or mentally healthy” or lack the necessary “funds for their sustenance” for themselves and for their dependents.

It sounds to me like a law any sensible nation should have to protect against illegal immigrants. Perhaps our immigration laws should be such they provide reciprocity with other nation’s immigration laws. So, the U.S. should treat Mexican illegals the same as they would treat ours.

Trump should proceed with border security on his own if Mexico refuses to participate. That would mean keeping promises to families where their children were murdered by illegals such as Kate Steinle who died in her father’s arms pleading, “help me dad.” Illegal alien Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez killed her. Lopez-Sanchez had been deported five times but found sanctuary in San Francisco where he was released by the Sheriff’s department.

How deplorable is that?