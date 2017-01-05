DUFF HALE: Grandma got run over by an Obama

It appears there is no length to which Barack Hussein Obama will not go to deprive people of their right to keep and bear arms. He is the most gunaphobic occupant of the White House in my memory, if not ever. He can’t even match that smarmy Bill Clinton, who was himself pretty bad.

Obama has been trying all during his administration to expand restraints of the Second Amendment calling all that malarkey “common sense” measures. There can be no common sense restriction on people’s rights.

Now, according to the Los Angeles Times, Obama will be ordering the incorporation of a proposed gun ban applicable to SSA beneficiaries who are “mentally deficient” or are labeled with a “mental illness.” Once categorized as having mental health issues those beneficiaries would be reported to the NICS (National Instant Criminal Background Check System) and their names added to the prohibited persons list, thereby barred from purchasing firearms.

Talk about vague, one of the measures of mental health stability would be whether beneficiaries could handle their own finances or not. Estimates vary but this would make an estimated 4.2 million SSA beneficiaries susceptible to losing their Second Amendment rights because they have other people handle their finances for them.

The White House executive order preview said: “Current law prohibits individuals from buying a gun if, because of a mental health issue, they are either a danger to themselves or others or are unable to manage their own affairs. The Social Security Administration (SSA) has indicated that it will begin the rulemaking process to ensure that appropriate information in its records is reported to NICS. The reporting that SSA, in consultation with the Department of Justice, is expected to require will cover appropriate records of the approximately 75,000 people each year who have a documented mental health issue, receive disability benefits, and are unable to manage those benefits because of their mental impairment, or who have been found by a state or federal court to be legally incompetent. The rule-making will also provide a mechanism for people to seek relief from the federal prohibition on possessing a firearm for reasons related to mental health.”

Page 19 of the SSA’s 41-page overview of the gun ban reads: “Under our representative payee policy, unless direct payment is prohibited, we presume that an adult beneficiary is capable of managing or directing the management of benefits. However, if we have information that the beneficiary has a mental or physical impairment that prevents him or her from managing or directing the management of benefits, we will develop the issue of capability. If a beneficiary has a mental impairment, we will develop the capability issue if there is an indication that the beneficiary may lack the ability to reason properly, is disoriented, has seriously impaired judgment, or is unable to communicate with others.

Once the beneficiary comes to SSA’s attention by having someone else help with finances the process of determining mental health status begins and becomes increasingly intrusive. Should a negative ruling be handed down then this beneficiary would be reported to NICS and prohibited from purchasing firearms.

All of this nonsense appears to me to run afoul of 18 U.S. Code § 242 – Depravation of rights under color of law, which says in part: “Whoever, under color of any law, statute, ordinance, regulation, or custom, willfully subjects any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or to different punishments, pains, or penalties, on account of such person being an alien, or by reason of his color, or race, than are prescribed for the punishment of citizens, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both …”

They certainly are, in my opinion, depriving beneficiaries’ rights under color of law. What do you think?